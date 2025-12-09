Left Menu

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

A federal court in New York has approved the unsealing of grand jury documents relating to Ghislaine Maxwell's case. This decision follows a recent law by Congress, permitting the adjustment of a protective order dating back to July 2020 by the Justice Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:55 IST
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A significant legal development took place as a federal court in New York consented to the release of grand jury documents related to Ghislaine Maxwell, an associate of Jeffrey Epstein currently serving time for sex trafficking.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York referred to a new Congressional law in its decision, allowing the unsealing of these critical documents.

This legal ruling also empowers the Justice Department to amend a related protective order that was initially issued in July 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025