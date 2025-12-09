Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents
A federal court in New York has approved the unsealing of grand jury documents relating to Ghislaine Maxwell's case. This decision follows a recent law by Congress, permitting the adjustment of a protective order dating back to July 2020 by the Justice Department.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:55 IST
- Country:
- United States
A significant legal development took place as a federal court in New York consented to the release of grand jury documents related to Ghislaine Maxwell, an associate of Jeffrey Epstein currently serving time for sex trafficking.
The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York referred to a new Congressional law in its decision, allowing the unsealing of these critical documents.
This legal ruling also empowers the Justice Department to amend a related protective order that was initially issued in July 2020.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Congress Turmoil: Randhawa vs. Navjot Kaur Sidhu
Leadership Tension in Karnataka: Congress Grapples with Internal Dynamics
Goa's Political Powerplay: Congress and GFP Forge Alliance for ZP Elections
Political Turmoil: Navjot Kaur Sidhu Challenges Punjab Congress Leadership
Political Firestorm Erupts: Navjot Kaur's Explosive Allegations Rock Congress