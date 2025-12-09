Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

A significant legal development took place as a federal court in New York consented to the release of grand jury documents related to Ghislaine Maxwell, an associate of Jeffrey Epstein currently serving time for sex trafficking.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York referred to a new Congressional law in its decision, allowing the unsealing of these critical documents.

This legal ruling also empowers the Justice Department to amend a related protective order that was initially issued in July 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)