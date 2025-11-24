Addressing the Coaching Crisis: A Parliamentary Examination
Rising student suicides have prompted a parliamentary committee to scrutinize the impact of coaching centers and emerging technologies on education. The committee will also assess government efforts on mental health, evaluate educational policies, and consider the formation of a new higher education council.
- Country:
- India
In response to an alarming rise in student suicides linked to exam stress, a parliamentary committee is investigating the expansion of coaching centers and their societal implications.
The committee, focused on education and youth, will analyze the influence of AI and technology on students, examining initiatives like PM Schools for Rising India. They will also scrutinize the effectiveness and legislation around coaching centers.
This scrutiny is part of a broader agenda that includes evaluating India's education policies, mental health support efforts, and the potential establishment of a Higher Education Council, which aims to overhaul regulatory bodies such as the UGC, AICTE, and NCTE.
(With inputs from agencies.)