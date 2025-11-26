Panjab University Protests: Students Demand Action Amid Campus Tensions
Students at Panjab University have intensified their protest on campus, demanding the announcement of a Senate election schedule. Despite heavy police deployment, the students, under the banner of Panjab University Bachao Morcha, are determined to continue their strike until their demands are met.
Panjab University students amplified their protests on Wednesday, seeking the release of a Senate election schedule. The protests, marked by heightened tensions and significant police presence, have seen students pressing their demands persistently.
This move comes after the central government initially announced changes to the university's governing bodies but later retracted under mounting pressure from political parties and the student community.
While the university declared a holiday in response, examinations were postponed. Students remain firm in their resolve, rallying support from multiple political and farmers' groups across Punjab.
