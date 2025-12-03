Left Menu

Upgrad narrows loss to Rs 273 crore in 2024-25

The company further reported a net loss of Rs 333 crore during the same fiscal.

Edtech firm Upgrad has reported a narrowing of loss to Rs 273.35 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2025, according to a regulatory filing shared by market intelligence Tofler.

The edtech firm had posted a loss of Rs 559.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

When contacted, Upgrad said, ''The profit before tax is a loss of Rs 273.75 crore, and adding back depreciation, interest, and other income, we have an EBITDA positive of Rs 15 crore.'' The revenue from operations of Upgrad increased by 5.5 per cent to Rs 1,569.3 crore during the reported fiscal from Rs 1,487.62 crore a year ago.

On a standalone basis, Upgrad loss narrowed to Rs 333.25 crore while its revenue from operations grew 5.5 per cent to Rs 1,074.54 crore in FY'25 from Rs 1,018 crore in FY'24.

The standalone total income of Upgrad increased by 4.4 per cent to Rs 1,119.62 crore from Rs 1,071.59 crore in FY'24.

''Upgrad Education Private Limited operates as an online higher education company, reported its revenues for the financial year 2024-25 as Rs 1,120 crore, a 4 per cent jump since the last financial year. The company further reported a net loss of Rs 333 crore during the same fiscal. This is a 30 per cent decrease from the last financial year. The company's total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 1,424 crore,'' Tofler said.

