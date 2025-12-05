Left Menu

IndiGo's 500 flight cancellations raise monopoly concerns in Rajya Sabha

I am raising the current issue which concerns all, Tiwari said.He pointed out that many members had booked flights to return home on Friday and return on Monday, but are now facing difficulties.The problem has arisen due to the monopoly of one airline.

The cancellation of approximately 500 flights by IndiGo over the last two days came up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, with Congress member Pramod Tiwari expressing concern over the airline's monopoly and its impact on parliamentarians and common citizens.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour, Tiwari said the flight cancellations had affected several MPs who had made travel plans for the weekend.

''On one issue, many are concerned, and you will also agree with me. One airline, IndiGo, has cancelled 500 flights yesterday (Thursday) and the day before yesterday (Wednesday). I am raising the current issue (which concerns all),'' Tiwari said.

He pointed out that many members had booked flights to return home on Friday and return on Monday, but are now facing difficulties.

''The problem has arisen due to the monopoly of one airline. I want to request through you the minister in charge who has made this rule due to which the problem has arisen, and update the House when the problem will be addressed. Is the government taking any steps?'' the Congress MP asked.

Responding to the concerns, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju assured the House that the government was looking into the matter.

''Before coming to the House, I spoke to the Civil Aviation Minister. The government is considering the technical problems the airline faces. I have told the civil aviation minister to prepare a response as members concerned will raise the issue in the House,'' Rijiju said.

He said both the House and the citizens needed to be informed about the situation.

