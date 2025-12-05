Poland - Factors to Watch December 5

The following are significant news stories, press reports and events on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour): PARLIAMENTARY MEETING

During Friday's session of the Polish parliament, Prime Minister Donald Tusk will present urgent information regarding national security. According to sources, Tusk is expected to speak about the "crypto scandal and Russia's involvement in it," the PAP agency reported. The speech will be closed to the public. SUPPORT FOR THE EUROPEAN UNION

69% Poles support Poland remaining in the European Union (EU), while 25% want to leave the EU, Gazeta Wyborcza reported, citing a Eurobazooka poll. INTEREST RATES

Poland's central bank will probably move to a wait-and-see mode for a while now before making any further rate reductions, its governor Adam Glapinski said on Thursday, a day after cutting its main interest rate. FIGHTER JETS

Germany has deployed five Eurofighter jets and some 150 military personnel to the Polish town of Malbork to help secure the country's airspace, the German air force said on Thursday, in response to Russian drone incursions in September. OPENAI

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has acquired the Polish company Neptune.ai, which trains artificial intelligence models, Puls Biznesu daily reported.

