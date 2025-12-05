IndiGo cancels 30 flights at Goa airport amid network-wide disruptions

The operations of IndiGo, India's largest airline, continued to be plagued by disruptions on Friday, as it cancelled 30 domestic flights from Goa airport in the morning.

Amid a slew of cancellations, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has advised passengers to check their latest flight status before heading to the airport.

The Dabolim airport, managed by the AAI, in a post on X, said that 30 IndiGo flights to cities, including Bengaluru, Surat, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Delhi, Indore, Mumbai and Bhopal, have been cancelled since Friday morning.

''IndiGo has reported significant disruptions across its network over the past two days, leading to delays and inconvenience for passengers,'' the statement reads.

''The airline stated that a combination of unforeseen operational challenges, including minor technical glitches, winter-related weather issues, increased air-traffic congestion, and updated crew rostering norms, has affected its flight schedules. To restore stability, IndiGo has introduced calibrated schedule adjustments for the next 48 hours and is working continuously to normalise operations and improve punctuality,'' it said.

The airline has assured passengers that teams are actively working to minimise discomfort, and those affected are being offered rebooking alternatives or refunds, the airport stated in the post, while advising travellers to check their latest flight status before heading to the airport.

