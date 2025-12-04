Additional funds for expansion of Kangra airport to be released soon: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said the state government has released Rs 460 crore for the expansion of Kangra airport aiming to accommodate larger aircraft, boost tourism, improve connectivity and create employment opportunities for the youth.

Additional funds for the airport will also be released shortly, he informed, after inaugurating the multipurpose indoor stadium at Kaliyara in Shahpur Assembly Constituency, Kangra.

The stadium built at Rs 3.36 crore includes facilities for basketball, badminton and a fitness centre.

Sukhu said education remains the state government's top priority, with several reforms introduced to strengthen it. ''As a result of the government's sustained efforts, Himachal Pradesh has achieved fifth rank in quality education, a significant rise from the 21st position during the previous government's tenure,'' he said.

''The Kaliyara school in Shahpur has already been approved for conversion into CBSE, where science and commerce streams will be introduced along with a proper dress code," he added. Students in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, ensuring focus on studies, sports, and co-curricular activities, the chief minister said.

He also underscored that the government's second priority remains the health sector. Sukhu informed that Rs 78 crore has been allocated to set up laboratories in Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla, Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital, Tanda and the Atal Institute of Medical Super Speciality (AIMSS), Chamiana, ensuring more accurate testing and improved medical facilities.

Urging farmers to adopt natural farming, the chief minister said the state, for the first time, has introduced minimum support prices (MSPs) for wheat, maize and turmeric cultivated through this method, creating employment opportunities in agriculture.

