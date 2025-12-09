Physicswallah Bets on AI and Expansion for Profitability by FY27

Physicswallah, a leading edtech company, anticipates achieving profitability by the fiscal year 2027, driven primarily by cost efficiencies. In a recent regulatory filing, the company outlined its growth strategy focusing on mass-market segments such as state boards, foundation courses, and vernacular languages.

The firm's letter to shareholders projects that its newer online categories will reach profitability levels akin to its initial offerings, while its older offline centers achieve a 12-15% steady-state margin. This profitability will be supported by mature centers and improved operating leverage.

In the second quarter ending September 30, 2025, Physicswallah reported a significant 70% increase in profit after tax, alongside a 26% revenue growth from operations year over year. The expansion includes opening 75 new centers across 24 states, with a strategic emphasis on the southern states, bolstering enrolments through localized courses and AI-enhanced educational tools.

