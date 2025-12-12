Sudha Murty Advocates Constitution Amendment for Early Childhood Education
Sudha Murty, a nominated Rajya Sabha MP, urges constitutional amendments for free education for children aged 3-6. Emphasizing National Education Policy 2020, she calls for enhancing Anganwadi services. The resolution gains support and highlights the need for uniform early childhood education standards.
Rajya Sabha nominated MP, Sudha Murty, made a compelling case on Friday for constitutional amendments to extend free and compulsory education to children between the ages of 3 and 6. Her private member resolution suggested introducing Article 21B to ensure this entitlement.
Murty emphasized the importance of early education as recommended by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which encourages a robust Early Childhood Care and Education framework. She insisted that the government take concrete steps to bolster Anganwadi services or any other suitable mechanisms.
The resolution sparked significant discussion among Rajya Sabha members, highlighting various perspectives on early childhood education. Medha Vishram Kulkarni, spoke on challenges faced by Anganwadis, while other members noted the commercialization of early education and stressed the necessity for uniform educational standards.
