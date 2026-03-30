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Census 2027: Disputed Grounds for Constitution Amendment Bills

The Congress, citing the Census Commissioner Mritunjay Kumar Narayan's remarks, claims that the justification for rushing Constitution amendment bills is unfounded. Narayan confirmed that several Census data sets will be released in 2027. This challenges the government's urgency to amend the women's quota law, with Congress demanding an all-party meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:02 IST
Census 2027: Disputed Grounds for Constitution Amendment Bills
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The Congress has raised concerns about the government's haste in pushing Constitution amendment bills, particularly in light of remarks from Census Commissioner Mritunjay Kumar Narayan. He indicated that many Census data sets would be available by 2027, contradicting claims that data wouldn't be accessible until 2029.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted on X that Narayan's announcement dispels the government's cited reasons for expedited amendment proceedings. This dispute emerges amid government efforts to reach consensus on the women's quota law for prompt implementation.

The Registrar General has urged citizens to provide accurate information during the Census, assuring data confidentiality. With digital data collection promising quicker results, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge calls for an all-party meeting post-election to address these legislative pushes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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