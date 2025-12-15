IIT-KGP director holds talks with University of Nebraska Medical Center on future collaboration

Continuing efforts to strengthen its global academic and research footprint, IIT Kharagpur director Suman Chakraborty held discussions with the chancellor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC), Dele Davies, on future collaboration in joint research and education during a high-level visit to Omaha in the US, the institute said on Monday.

The discussions focused on integrating engineering innovation with clinical medicine, particularly in the development of next-generation diagnostic technologies that are scalable, affordable and deployable in real-world healthcare settings, the statement said.

During the visit, Chakraborty also interacted with the leadership of the Biological Systems and Engineering (BSE) programme at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln (UNL), opening up new avenues for institutional collaboration.

Led by Dean Derek McLean, and joined by Mark Stone (Head, BSE), Santosh Pitla, Angie Pannier, and Mark Riley (Associate Dean, College of Engineering), the discussions explored deep-tech synergies spanning biological systems engineering, robotics, advanced imaging, and portable ultrasound technologies.

Visits to the NTTL Splinters Lab and the Robotics Lab further reinforced a shared commitment to translational research with global relevance, particularly the development of transformative imaging and ultrasound solutions for deployment in resource-constrained environments, the statement added.

The visit was coordinated by Deepak Khazanchi, faculty member at UNL and a distinguished alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, exemplifying the pivotal role of the global IIT alumni network in fostering enduring institutional bridges.

