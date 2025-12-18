Breaking: UPSC Declares Engineering Services Examination 2025 Results

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) revealed the final outcomes of the 2025 Engineering Services Examination, selecting 458 candidates for engineering roles within the Central government.

The results stem from an August written examination followed by an October-November personality test, according to a UPSC statement.

Although 554 vacancies were announced, only 458 candidates were chosen. Civil engineering topped allocations with 202 recommendations, while 102 candidates remain under provisional status, pending eligibility verification.

(With inputs from agencies.)