Breaking: UPSC Declares Engineering Services Examination 2025 Results

The Union Public Service Commission announced the results for the 2025 Engineering Services Examination, appointing 458 candidates across various engineering services. Despite 554 vacancies, only 458 were filled. Provisional candidates await eligibility verification, and a reserve list may be utilized as per the examination rules.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) revealed the final outcomes of the 2025 Engineering Services Examination, selecting 458 candidates for engineering roles within the Central government.
The results stem from an August written examination followed by an October-November personality test, according to a UPSC statement.
Although 554 vacancies were announced, only 458 candidates were chosen. Civil engineering topped allocations with 202 recommendations, while 102 candidates remain under provisional status, pending eligibility verification.
