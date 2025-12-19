Russian President Vladimir Putin is poised to signal his approach to the Ukraine conflict during a marathon end-of-year press conference. The address comes as the Russian-Ukrainian hostility continues to be a significant geopolitical flashpoint, with global powers watching closely for potential shifts in strategy.

Despite ongoing tensions, Putin remains a pivotal figure in international politics, grappling with the prospect of peace in a war-torn region. The conference, a staple event since 2001, will see Putin address a wide range of topics, including the conflict in Ukraine, where the devastating impact persists.

The possibility of ending hostilities hinges on multiple factors, including the stance of European powers and the strategic interests of the United States. As the conflict unfolds, the international community remains on edge, eyeing Putin's decisions as potential turning points in the saga of European peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)