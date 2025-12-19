Rory McIlroy: From the Green Jacket to BBC Honor

On Thursday, Rory McIlroy was honored with the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, marking a triumphant milestone with his career Grand Slam as he clinched the long-coveted Masters title. The accolade followed a remarkable year where McIlroy became only the sixth man, and first European, to achieve the full set of major golf championships.

Ellie Kildunne and Lando Norris rounded out the top three. Kildunne's standout performance led England to a Women's Rugby World Cup victory, while Norris made waves in the Formula One circuit, securing his inaugural drivers' championship and aiding McLaren in garnering a championship double.

Reflecting on 2025, McIlroy described it as the year of realized dreams, a sentiment stemming not only from his Masters victory but also from his contributions to Europe's Ryder Cup success and his triumphs in the Irish Open and Players Championship.

