Empowering Minds: Haryana's Push for Vocational Education Excellence
Haryana's Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda highlights efforts in vocational education through training programs for teachers and industry exposure for students. New initiatives focus on skill enhancement and include centers of excellence and vocational opportunities in various sectors. Challenges remain with teacher shortages.
In a recent announcement, Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda emphasized the strides being made in vocational education across the state. Continuous efforts are focused on capacity building and the upgradation of vocational teachers' skills through extensive training programs.
These initiatives include nationwide training efforts and specialized sessions at esteemed institutes. The state is ramping up practical exposure for students by incorporating industry experts into the learning structure.
Despite these initiatives, challenges persist in addressing the shortage of trained educators in the region. The minister shared that out of the sanctioned posts, a significant portion remains vacant, highlighting the need for more resources and targeted interventions.
