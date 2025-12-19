Toprankers-Legal Edge Sets New Benchmark in CLAT 2026

Students from the Bhopal-based institute 'Toprankers-Legal Edge' have excelled once more, dominating the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 results. The institution captured the top three All India Ranks (AIR), marking the fourth 'Clean Sweep' in six years, and establishing its firm grip on legal education in India.

Data released indicates that 7 students from the institute placed in the Top 10, while 51 made it to the Top 100. Geetali Gupta, AIR 1, credited her success to the discipline instilled by her family and the targeted guidance from Legal Edge's 'Warriors Gold Batch' classroom program.

The results underscore Legal Edge's impact, with experts praising not just their classroom teaching but also their distance learning program, which produced Karnataka's CLAT topper. The institute continues to prioritize quality mentorship and disciplined study routines to maintain its exceptional performance.

