Left Menu

China Slashes Tariffs on Key Imports for 2023

China is set to reduce import tariffs on over 925 products, including key resource-based commodities and medical products. Starting next year, these provisional rates will offer lower costs than the most-favoured-nation rates applied to WTO member states. The adjustments aim to bolster China's economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-12-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 14:32 IST
China Slashes Tariffs on Key Imports for 2023
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant economic move, China announced on Monday that it will adjust import tariffs on over 925 products starting next year. The changes include reductions on resource-based commodities like recycled black powder for lithium-ion batteries, highlighting China's commitment to resource sustainability.

The announcement from the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council also includes lower levies on medical products such as artificial blood vessels and diagnostic kits for certain infectious diseases. This is part of broader efforts to enhance public health accessibility and affordability.

The new tariffs will be lower than the most-favoured-nation rates applied to all World Trade Organization member states, reflecting China's strategic economic positioning on the global stage as it seeks to spur growth and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Billionaire Potanin Expands Influence in Russia's IT Sector

Billionaire Potanin Expands Influence in Russia's IT Sector

 Russia
2
One Prastha's New Dawn: RERA Approval & Expanding Horizons in Sonipat Real Estate

One Prastha's New Dawn: RERA Approval & Expanding Horizons in Sonipat Real E...

 India
3
Taiwan Condemns China's Military Drills: A Strain on Peace

Taiwan Condemns China's Military Drills: A Strain on Peace

 Taiwan
4
Parliamentary Panel Debates Ex-Servicemen Welfare and Employment

Parliamentary Panel Debates Ex-Servicemen Welfare and Employment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025