China Slashes Tariffs on Key Imports for 2023

In a significant economic move, China announced on Monday that it will adjust import tariffs on over 925 products starting next year. The changes include reductions on resource-based commodities like recycled black powder for lithium-ion batteries, highlighting China's commitment to resource sustainability.

The announcement from the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council also includes lower levies on medical products such as artificial blood vessels and diagnostic kits for certain infectious diseases. This is part of broader efforts to enhance public health accessibility and affordability.

The new tariffs will be lower than the most-favoured-nation rates applied to all World Trade Organization member states, reflecting China's strategic economic positioning on the global stage as it seeks to spur growth and innovation.

