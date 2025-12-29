Left Menu

Intel and iDream Education Unite for Safe Student Learning

Intel collaborates with iDream Education on the 'PadhAI Ka Future' initiative, transforming student laptops into secure learning devices. The partnership offers bilingual educational content and parental controls, addressing digital risks and enhancing guided digital learning experiences.

Updated: 29-12-2025 15:14 IST

In a groundbreaking collaboration aimed at redefining digital education safety, Intel has partnered with iDream Education to promote the 'PadhAI Ka Future' initiative, a nationwide effort targeting the safe and effective use of student laptops across India.

As digital device ownership among students surges, the perceived need for security grows. While parents often emphasize hardware specifications, the initiative highlights the importance of equipping devices with secure access to educational resources and robust parental controls. By doing so, it aims to protect children from exposure to inappropriate content and digital distractions.

The mission underscores a crucial transition, moving from merely distributing devices to ensuring they foster meaningful education. As an official learning partner, iDream Education integrates its iPrep Learning App into the program, offering a bilingual, NCERT-aligned curriculum that turns every Intel-powered laptop into an effective learning tool.

