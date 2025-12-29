Intel and iDream Education Unite for Safe Student Learning

In a groundbreaking collaboration aimed at redefining digital education safety, Intel has partnered with iDream Education to promote the 'PadhAI Ka Future' initiative, a nationwide effort targeting the safe and effective use of student laptops across India.

As digital device ownership among students surges, the perceived need for security grows. While parents often emphasize hardware specifications, the initiative highlights the importance of equipping devices with secure access to educational resources and robust parental controls. By doing so, it aims to protect children from exposure to inappropriate content and digital distractions.

The mission underscores a crucial transition, moving from merely distributing devices to ensuring they foster meaningful education. As an official learning partner, iDream Education integrates its iPrep Learning App into the program, offering a bilingual, NCERT-aligned curriculum that turns every Intel-powered laptop into an effective learning tool.