Jammu and Kashmir's cricket team made history by clinching the Ranji Trophy, defeating eight-time winners Karnataka. Celebrated for their success, the team showcased resilience and talent in their journey from supporters to champions.

The triumph underscores the importance of the Kashmir willow, a significant element in champions' cricket kits, as highlighted by legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Despite facing a team with Indian Test players, Jammu and Kashmir emerged victorious, marking a landmark achievement in domestic cricket.

Key players like Auqib Nabi left a significant mark with performances such as a 60-wicket season. The victory stands as a testament to the region's determination, fostering hopes for future national representation as noted by former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

(With inputs from agencies.)