From Enablers to Champions: Jammu & Kashmir's Historic Cricket Triumph

Jammu and Kashmir's cricket team secured a historic Ranji Trophy win against Karnataka, symbolizing a shift from being enablers to champions. The victory highlights the significance of Kashmir willow in cricket and marks a moment of pride for the region, with contributions from players like Auqib Nabi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 19:25 IST
From Enablers to Champions: Jammu & Kashmir's Historic Cricket Triumph
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's cricket team made history by clinching the Ranji Trophy, defeating eight-time winners Karnataka. Celebrated for their success, the team showcased resilience and talent in their journey from supporters to champions.

The triumph underscores the importance of the Kashmir willow, a significant element in champions' cricket kits, as highlighted by legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Despite facing a team with Indian Test players, Jammu and Kashmir emerged victorious, marking a landmark achievement in domestic cricket.

Key players like Auqib Nabi left a significant mark with performances such as a 60-wicket season. The victory stands as a testament to the region's determination, fostering hopes for future national representation as noted by former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

