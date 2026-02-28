Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Team Triumphs with Historic Ranji Trophy Win
The Jammu and Kashmir cricket team celebrated a momentous achievement with its first-ever Ranji Trophy victory. The triumph, acknowledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlights the team's exceptional grit and determination. This victory promises to inspire aspiring athletes in the region, reflecting the growing passion for sports in Jammu and Kashmir.
In a landmark development, the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team has secured its historic first Ranji Trophy win, a feat that has drawn national attention and praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Modi lauded the triumph as a testament to the team's immense grit and dedication, marking a proud moment for the locals who have seen their sports stars rise to prominence.
The team clinched the title on the strength of their first innings' lead, after the concluding match against Karnataka ended in a draw in Hubballi. The victory serves as a beacon of inspiration for young athletes in Jammu and Kashmir.
