Left Menu

Efficiency Boost for Jammu's Rail Parcel Services: A Game Changer for Merchants

The Railway board's decision to allow trans-shipment at designated stations in Jammu aims to enhance the efficiency of parcel services. This policy change will enable faster delivery, benefiting merchants, especially those dealing with time-sensitive goods. The move is expected to boost operational efficiency and support small traders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-02-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 19:24 IST
Efficiency Boost for Jammu's Rail Parcel Services: A Game Changer for Merchants
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway board has taken a significant step to revamp parcel services in Jammu by authorizing trans-shipment at specific stations, making the process more efficient and customer-focused, an official revealed on Saturday.

This development targets reducing delivery times for parcels, providing a faster service for merchants and enhancing the overall operational efficacy, explained a spokesperson from Northern Railway's Jammu division.

With the new policy, previously unsupported trans-shipments and reloads are now allowed, presenting an opportunity for improved service, especially for perishables and urgent consignments, offering rail as a cost-effective alternative to road transport, stated Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Uchit Singhal.

TRENDING

1
Transformative Education at St Berchmans: A Century of Nation-Building

Transformative Education at St Berchmans: A Century of Nation-Building

 India
2
Airspace Restrictions Disrupt Flights at Mangaluru and Bengaluru Airports

Airspace Restrictions Disrupt Flights at Mangaluru and Bengaluru Airports

 India
3
Tragic Plane Crash Prompts Urgent Aviation Safety Measures

Tragic Plane Crash Prompts Urgent Aviation Safety Measures

 India
4
Rai and Yellamaraju Shine Amidst Smotherman's Lead at Cognizant Classic

Rai and Yellamaraju Shine Amidst Smotherman's Lead at Cognizant Classic

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026