Efficiency Boost for Jammu's Rail Parcel Services: A Game Changer for Merchants

The Railway board has taken a significant step to revamp parcel services in Jammu by authorizing trans-shipment at specific stations, making the process more efficient and customer-focused, an official revealed on Saturday.

This development targets reducing delivery times for parcels, providing a faster service for merchants and enhancing the overall operational efficacy, explained a spokesperson from Northern Railway's Jammu division.

With the new policy, previously unsupported trans-shipments and reloads are now allowed, presenting an opportunity for improved service, especially for perishables and urgent consignments, offering rail as a cost-effective alternative to road transport, stated Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Uchit Singhal.