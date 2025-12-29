Left Menu

Orchids School Unveils 'Parentology' with Times of India

'Parentology' is a new initiative by Orchids The International School and Times of India Parenting, aimed at offering valuable parenting content. It provides parents with practical guidance and cultural insights, reflecting a child-centric philosophy and strengthening Orchids' role as an education leader.

Updated: 29-12-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 17:45 IST
  • India

Orchids The International School has partnered with Times of India Parenting to launch 'Parentology', a groundbreaking initiative designed to provide parents with engaging and insightful content.

The project seeks to empower modern parents by delivering practical parenting wisdom intertwined with cultural conversations. This collaboration highlights the progressive and child-centric approach of Orchids, known for fostering emotional, academic, and creative growth among its students.

Through 'Parentology', Orchids aims to offer a well-rounded perspective on parenting, enabling parents across India to better connect with their children and enhance their parenting experiences.

