Orchids School Unveils 'Parentology' with Times of India

Orchids The International School has partnered with Times of India Parenting to launch 'Parentology', a groundbreaking initiative designed to provide parents with engaging and insightful content.

The project seeks to empower modern parents by delivering practical parenting wisdom intertwined with cultural conversations. This collaboration highlights the progressive and child-centric approach of Orchids, known for fostering emotional, academic, and creative growth among its students.

Through 'Parentology', Orchids aims to offer a well-rounded perspective on parenting, enabling parents across India to better connect with their children and enhance their parenting experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)