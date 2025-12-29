Controversy Over Hijab Check at Jadavpur University's Exam

Jadavpur University has initiated an inquiry into an incident involving a hijab-wearing student during a third-year English exam. A committee, including senior academics and a chancellor's nominee, was established to submit a report within 30 days.

Former accusations of Islamophobia were met with denial by the faculty, who maintain that increased vigilance during exams was necessary after several students were caught cheating with wireless devices. The university is renowned for its inclusive values, and faculty underlined their commitment to these principles.

Student protests have ensued, catalyzed by what they perceive as discriminatory actions during the examination, with public declarations against Islamophobia at the university's convocation. The incident has elicited a broader discussion about student rights and faculty responsibilities in maintaining examination integrity.

