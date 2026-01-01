Pariksha Pe Charcha: A Global Educational Phenomenon

The Ministry of Education has announced that over three crore registrations have been submitted for the upcoming ninth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's annual Pariksha Pe Charcha event. This educational initiative is set to engage students, teachers, and parents with an exciting online competition on the MyGov portal, running from December 1 to January 11.

The competition, open to students from classes 6 to 12, promises a variety of multiple-choice questions designed to stimulate engagement and learning. As enthusiasm for Pariksha Pe Charcha continues to grow, the event's global participation has remarkably reached an unprecedented scale.

From its modest beginnings in 2018, attracting around 22,000 participants, the initiative has escalated to involve more than three crore registrations this year. In an impressive milestone, the 2025 edition set a Guinness World Record, uniting participants and encouraging impactful dialogue on education and related themes worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)