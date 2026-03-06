Left Menu

Mizoram Implements Stricter UGC NET Requirement for College Teachers

Mizoram's Higher Education Minister, Vanlalthlana, announced that the government will stop employing college teachers who haven't passed the UGC NET. Current appointments will end in March. The minister highlighted that the NET requirement was set post-recruitment, and efforts are underway for the regularisation of teachers hired under RUSA.

The Higher Education Minister of Mizoram, Vanlalthlana, declared a significant policy shift on Friday, stating that college teachers not having cleared the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) would not be employed by the government moving forward. This decision, albeit challenging, signifies the enforcement of a mandate established by the University Grants Commission.

Speaking in the legislative assembly, Vanlalthlana elaborated on the predicaments facing teachers whose recruitment did not originally require NET qualification. With their appointments set to terminate at March's end, he emphasized that these educators should not be held accountable for the oversight in employment requirements.

The minister also addressed ongoing initiatives concerning teachers hired under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) scheme via the Mizoram Public Service Commission in 2019. Clarifying the state government's responsibility for their salaries, Vanlalthlana assured that discussions with the Council of Ministers are advancing towards their job regularisation.

