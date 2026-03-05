Para-Teachers Protest for Fair Pay in West Bengal
Hundreds of para-teachers in West Bengal protested for fair wages, staging a sit-in at College Square after being prevented from marching to the Chief Minister's residence. They demand a pay raise and inclusion in the Employees Provident Fund, citing unfair wage parity compared to regular teachers.
- Country:
- India
Hundreds of para-teachers in West Bengal took to College Square on Thursday, staging a sit-in after police halted their march towards Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence. The educators were demanding a hike in their current salaries.
Representing the 'Parsha Sikshak Oikyo Mancha', the group comprising around 500 para-teachers initiated their march from Sealdah station, aimed at reaching the Chief Minister's Kalighat residence to deliver a memorandum. Their progress was impeded by police at College Square, who cited lack of prior permission.
Para-teachers, currently earning Rs 10,000 and Rs 13,000 at primary and upper primary levels respectively, are advocating for salaries between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000. Furthermore, they seek inclusion in the Employees Provident Fund, lacking gratuity and pension benefits, while their agitation follows the fallout from a teachers' recruitment scam impacting thousands in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India-Finland Forge Stronger Ties in Skill Development and Vocational Education
Maharashtra's Educational Landscape and Social Welfare Initiatives in 2025
Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Birthday Celebration: Initiatives for Education, Healthcare, and Empowerment
IIM Udaipur's Pioneering BBA: Breaking Barriers in Management Education
Political Shift Unfolds in Bihar as BJP Eyes Chief Minister Role