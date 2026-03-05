Left Menu

31 students test positive during anti-drug screening drive in educational institutions in Bengaluru

Thirty-one students tested positive during an anti-drug screening drive conducted in educational institutions in Vijayanagar area of the city, police said on Thursday. Urine samples were collected from more than 1,200 students, out of which 585 samples were randomly tested, and 31 samples were found to be positive, police said in a statement.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Thirty-one students tested positive during an anti-drug screening drive conducted in educational institutions in Vijayanagar area of the city, police said on Thursday. The drive was conducted as part of Karnataka State Police department's newly introduced initiative called ''Sanmitra'' aimed to address the serious issue of drug addiction, which has been severely impacting the youth across the state, they said. This initiative aims to adopt a transformative approach to find solutions and take compassionate steps towards building a drug-free society, police said. According to police, as part of this directive, on March 4, under the leadership of DCP West Division Yatheesh N, inspections related to drug consumption were conducted within the limits of Vijayanagar Sub-Division police stations under Bengaluru City Police Commissionerate. With the consent and no-objection certificates obtained from the management of six educational institutions and two hostels, inspections and checks were carried out. ''Urine samples were collected from more than 1,200 students, out of which 585 samples were randomly tested, and 31 samples were found to be positive,'' police said in a statement. The operation was conducted with the full cooperation of officers and staff of local police stations, along with doctors, technicians, and staff from nearby hospitals, police said. Necessary arrangements will be made to provide counseling with mental health professionals and to ensure required medical support for those in need, they said. The identity and family details of individuals tested will be kept strictly confidential, police assured.

