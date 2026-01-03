Punjab's New Merit-Driven Employment Wave: A Game Changer?
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann emphasizes transformative employment reforms, handing over 61,000 government jobs based on merit. Among new hires, 385 are special educators focusing on children with special needs. The initiative promises transparency and alleviates past grievances of favoritism in public recruitment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-01-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 18:22 IST
- Country:
- India
In a major push for transparent employment policies, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the distribution of over 61,000 government jobs within four years, asserting his administration's fidelity to merit-based recruitment.
The recruitment ceremony saw 606 new appointments in the education department alone, including specialized educators for children with unique needs.
Mann critiqued previous governments for nepotism and hailed reforms, like creating a dedicated cadre for special educators and advancing teacher training globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Teacher Recruitment Scam Rocks West Bengal: Minister's Assets Seized
Massive Recruitment Drive by UP Police: 32,679 Constable Posts Up for Grabs
Massive Recruitment Drive for Haryana Police
Court Rules Against Falsifying Marks in Recruitment Process
Recruitment Scandal Unfolds: Minister Orders Probe into Abhyudaya Scheme Irregularities