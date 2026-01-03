Punjab's New Merit-Driven Employment Wave: A Game Changer?

In a major push for transparent employment policies, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the distribution of over 61,000 government jobs within four years, asserting his administration's fidelity to merit-based recruitment.

The recruitment ceremony saw 606 new appointments in the education department alone, including specialized educators for children with unique needs.

Mann critiqued previous governments for nepotism and hailed reforms, like creating a dedicated cadre for special educators and advancing teacher training globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)