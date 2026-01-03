Left Menu

Punjab's New Merit-Driven Employment Wave: A Game Changer?

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann emphasizes transformative employment reforms, handing over 61,000 government jobs based on merit. Among new hires, 385 are special educators focusing on children with special needs. The initiative promises transparency and alleviates past grievances of favoritism in public recruitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-01-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 18:22 IST
Punjab's New Merit-Driven Employment Wave: A Game Changer?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major push for transparent employment policies, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the distribution of over 61,000 government jobs within four years, asserting his administration's fidelity to merit-based recruitment.

The recruitment ceremony saw 606 new appointments in the education department alone, including specialized educators for children with unique needs.

Mann critiqued previous governments for nepotism and hailed reforms, like creating a dedicated cadre for special educators and advancing teacher training globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Danish Foreign Minister Urges Respect for International Law After Venezuela Crisis

Danish Foreign Minister Urges Respect for International Law After Venezuela ...

 France
2
Safeguarding Our Students: Urgent Plea for Indian Medical Students in Iran

Safeguarding Our Students: Urgent Plea for Indian Medical Students in Iran

 India
3
Haryana CM Strengthens Ties at Western Command Visit

Haryana CM Strengthens Ties at Western Command Visit

 India
4
Global Reactions Intensify Over U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

Global Reactions Intensify Over U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026