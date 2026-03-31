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Omar Abdullah's Push for Transparent Recruitment in J&K: Filling 25,000 Vacancies

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasizes the need for a transparent recruitment process, targeting to fill 25,000 vacancies this year, while avoiding legal challenges. Key sectors, including Health and Education, face significant staff shortages. The administration aims to balance swift hiring with procedural integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:41 IST
Omar Abdullah's Push for Transparent Recruitment in J&K: Filling 25,000 Vacancies
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has reaffirmed his government's dedication to a transparent recruitment process, targeting the fulfillment of 25,000 vacancies within the year. Abdullah highlighted concerns over hasty decisions that could result in legal challenges, following a query by PDP MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para.

Abdullah noted that over 28,000 vacancies exist across various departments, with a significant concentration in the Health and Medical Education Department. A comprehensive report by the General Administration Department revealed that many vacancies are at risk of being contested in the courts, delaying the recruitment process and disadvantaging potential candidates.

The government has outlined a detailed plan to address the workforce shortages in key public sectors, with positions referred for recruitment through the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission and Services Selection Board. Abdullah reiterated the importance of maintaining transparency and following proper procedures to ensure that the recruitment drive is both efficient and lawful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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