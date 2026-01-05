DBE Urges Learners to Use Free Second Chance Matric Support Programme

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has called on National Senior Certificate (NSC) candidates who were unsuccessful in their initial exam attempt to make use of the free Second Chance Programme, a government-supported initiative designed to help learners complete or improve their matric results.

The programme allows eligible learners to rewrite or add subjects at no cost during the May/June examination cycle. The DBE emphasised that it does not endorse any paid private or commercial services claiming affiliation with the Second Chance Programme.

“For accurate and official information, learners should contact the DBE directly or visit the department’s website,” the DBE said.

Supporting Learner Success and Retention

The Second Chance Programme helps learners who have not met the requirements of the NSC or the extended Senior Certificate, aligning with the National Development Plan’s goals on learner retention and equitable access. Participants are also connected to bursary opportunities for further study.

Eligible Candidates

Senior Certificate Examination candidates writing in June

NSC part-time candidates (post-2008 attempts) writing in May/June or November

Subjects Offered

Accounting, Agricultural Science, Business Studies, Economics, English FAL, Geography, History, Mathematics, Mathematical Literacy, Physical Sciences, and Life Sciences.

2025 Matric Results Coming Soon

The DBE confirmed that 2025 matric results will be released on 12 January 2026. More than 900 000 candidates wrote the exams across 7 000 centres, supported by thousands of invigilators and over 51 000 markers and moderators.

Call-to-Action: A Growing Space for EdTech Innovation

The free Second Chance Programme highlights a major opportunity for education technology innovators to support government-driven learner recovery efforts. Opportunities include:

Digital learning platforms and revision tools

AI tutoring for high-risk subjects

Mobile-first exam preparation apps

Data analytics to track learner progress

Accessible content for rural and underserved communities

EdTech startups, NGOs, and digital learning providers can partner with the DBE to expand high-quality, low-cost academic support, scale digital inclusion, and strengthen South Africa’s education pipeline.