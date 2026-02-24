UPDATE 1-Taiwan seeks US assurances tariff deal terms will not change

​Taiwan will work with the U.S. to ensure ​the beneficial terms it has already ‌agreed do ​not change despite ructions following the U.S. Supreme Court striking down President Donald Trump's emergency tariffs, Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun said on Tuesday.

Trump on Monday warned countries ‌against backing away from recently negotiated trade deals with the U.S., saying that he would hit them with much higher duties under different trade laws. Taiwan has struck two deals with the United States to lower the tariffs on its exports to ‌the country to 15% from 20%.

Under last month's deal , Taiwan companies will invest $250 billion to boost production of ‌semiconductors, energy and artificial intelligence in the U.S., while Taiwan will also guarantee an additional $250 billion in credit to facilitate further investment.

The second deal , reached this month that confirmed the tariff cut to 15%, commits Taiwan to a schedule for eliminating or lowering tariffs on nearly all ⁠U.S. ​goods and to significantly boost ⁠purchases of U.S. goods like natural gas.

Cheng, who led the talks with the U.S., said the government has been in touch already with ⁠Washington, though did not say with whom. "I think our contacts so far have also been positive. The U.S. side understands that this ​is an agreement that benefits both sides. I believe we can achieve this objective, and we are confident ⁠that we can do so," she told reporters, referring to last month's Agreement on Reciprocal Trade, or ART.

This is not a reopening of ⁠negotiations, ​and Taiwan will seek to actively engage with the U.S. side to understand how Taiwanese companies will continue to receive the best treatment possible under that deal even as the U.S. looks at other tariffs, Cheng added. Countries that ⁠have already signed agreements with the U.S. should have a "relatively advantageous foundation when facing any future alternative tools the U.S. ⁠might adopt through new legal ⁠avenues", she said.

Preferential tariff treatment for Taiwan's semiconductor exports already agreed with the U.S. will also not change, but Taiwan's high trade surplus with the United States is a ‌risk going forward, ‌Cheng added.

