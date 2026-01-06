Left Menu

Inauguration of Dr Ishan Shivanand Centre for Yogic Sciences at IIT Ropar

The Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar, has inaugurated the Dr Ishan Avdhoot Shivanand Centre for Yogic Sciences and Holistic Development. Featuring yoga and meditation activities, the centre seeks to integrate traditional yogic practices with modern science to enhance student and faculty well-being.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar, marked a significant milestone by laying the foundation stone for the Dr Ishan Avdhoot Shivanand Centre for Yogic Sciences and Holistic Development on Tuesday.

The new centre, recognized for blending traditional yogic practices with modern scientific approaches, was inaugurated in a ceremony attended by various dignitaries including IIT Ropar Director Rajeev Ahuja. Under its roof, activities ranging from yoga and meditation to aerobics and mindfulness will foster holistic development.

Dr Shivanand emphasized the centre's role in providing scientifically-backed practices to manage stress and anxiety. Reflecting IIT Ropar's commitment to comprehensive education, the centre also introduced the Dr Ishan Shivanand Scholarship for Gifted Youth to support underprivileged students.

