Empowering Future Leaders: RAHI Expands Nutrition-Integrated Life Skills Program

Rise Against Hunger India (RAHI) has successfully extended its groundbreaking nutrition-integrated life skills education initiative for adolescents and young adults after a successful pilot in Bhubaneswar. With a comprehensive Training of Trainers (ToT) framework, 26 NGO partners and 53 trainers are now equipped to deliver detailed modules in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad.

The program highlights the crucial relationship between nutrition and well-being, empowering young people to make informed health decisions. It addresses important topics like healthy eating, hygiene, and the dangers of processed foods. This effort underscores adolescence as a pivotal opportunity to shape nutritional and health outcomes, according to Dola Mohapatra, CEO of RAHI.

Targeting over 1,000 adolescents initially, the program is delivered through schools and communities using a cascade model. Trained educators guide groups through ten-part modules, fostering leadership and encouraging participants to be community change agents. Integral to RAHI's broader nutrition strategy, this initiative reinforces the importance of nourishment in education and broader development.