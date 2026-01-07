Revamping IIT's MTech and PhD Programmes: A Step Towards Global Competitiveness

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are poised for a significant overhaul of their MTech and PhD programmes. The IIT Council has announced a series of reforms aimed at optimizing these courses to better meet academic and national industry needs.

A major highlight of the reform is the potential shift in JEE Advanced testing methods, making them adaptive to reduce stress for candidates. The council has also urged IITs to incorporate AI into curricula and pedagogy, with a strategic rethinking of engineering education over the next two to three years.

Focus areas for reform include the introduction of industry internships for MTech students, dual-track MTech programmes, a project-first PhD model, and improved mentorship systems. IIT Ropar's recommendations for addressing PhD challenges and promoting product-based research were also discussed.

(With inputs from agencies.)