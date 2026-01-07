Left Menu

Revamping IIT's MTech and PhD Programmes: A Step Towards Global Competitiveness

The IIT Council plans comprehensive reforms for MTech and PhD courses to boost global competitiveness. Focus areas include adaptive testing, industry internships, dual-track programmes, and PhD governance. Reforms will adapt to AI advancements and include interdisciplinary projects, global collaborations, and the establishment of doctoral academies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 15:42 IST
The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are poised for a significant overhaul of their MTech and PhD programmes. The IIT Council has announced a series of reforms aimed at optimizing these courses to better meet academic and national industry needs.

A major highlight of the reform is the potential shift in JEE Advanced testing methods, making them adaptive to reduce stress for candidates. The council has also urged IITs to incorporate AI into curricula and pedagogy, with a strategic rethinking of engineering education over the next two to three years.

Focus areas for reform include the introduction of industry internships for MTech students, dual-track MTech programmes, a project-first PhD model, and improved mentorship systems. IIT Ropar's recommendations for addressing PhD challenges and promoting product-based research were also discussed.

