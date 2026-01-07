Controversial Closure: The Politics Behind Jammu's MBBS Course Withdrawal

The National Medical Commission's decision to revoke permission for an MBBS course at a Jammu college, citing non-compliance with standards, has stirred a political storm across the region. The ruling BJP and Sangarsh Samiti applauded the decision, framing it as a victory for supporters of the Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence.

However, the National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) contend that the decision enforces religious and regional divisions, painting it as a significant setback for Jammu. The college had admitted a diverse group of students, predominantly Muslims from Kashmir, which became a point of contention for right-wing groups demanding seat reservations for Hindu students.

As affected students face relocation to other institutions, critiques continue over what some see as a politically motivated action. The closure, critics argue, damages Jammu's education and regional economy while sending a divisive message against minority communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)