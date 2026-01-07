Multilingual Education: A New Dawn for Jharkhand's Schoolchildren

Jharkhand's Higher Education Minister Sudivya Kumar inaugurated a two-day conclave on Wednesday, focusing on the challenges of imparting multilingual education to schoolchildren, in line with the National Education Policy. The initiative seeks to strengthen primary education by incorporating the state's tribal and regional languages.

Kumar highlighted Jharkhand's rich linguistic diversity, noting the presence of five major tribal languages and four regional languages. He emphasized the importance of including these languages to ensure the state's linguistic heritage is preserved and promoted in the education system.

The Jharkhand Education Project Council's PALASH multilingual education project currently incorporates five tribal languages in eight districts, with plans to expand. Kumar urged Chief Minister Hemant Soren to support the inclusion of four regional languages to fulfill the vision of a developed Jharkhand.

