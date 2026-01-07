Odisha's Revolutionary Step in Rural Education: Godabarisha Mishra Schools

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has inaugurated the Godabarisha Mishra Model Primary School scheme, laying the foundation for 118 schools across the state. Launched in Banpur, Khurda district, the scheme honors Pandit Godabarisha Mishra, a prominent educationist, and social reformer renowned for his contributions to primary education.

The initiative aims to bolster rural education by enhancing infrastructure, appointing teachers, and upgrading learning resources, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020). The program introduces digital classrooms, STEM education, and sports facilities, with a key focus on foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN).

Majhi emphasized that these model schools, set for all state gram panchayats, would bridge the rural-urban education divide, enrolling at least 100 students each. The government has allocated Rs 12,000 crore in the first phase to develop 2,200 primary schools, providing a world-class educational environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)