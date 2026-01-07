Left Menu

Odisha's Revolutionary Step in Rural Education: Godabarisha Mishra Schools

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the Godabarisha Mishra Model Primary School scheme to enhance rural education. The initiative, aligned with NEP 2020, focuses on quality education in tribal areas by developing infrastructure and introducing digital, STEM classes. Rs 12,000 crore funds 2,200 schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:40 IST
Odisha's Revolutionary Step in Rural Education: Godabarisha Mishra Schools
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has inaugurated the Godabarisha Mishra Model Primary School scheme, laying the foundation for 118 schools across the state. Launched in Banpur, Khurda district, the scheme honors Pandit Godabarisha Mishra, a prominent educationist, and social reformer renowned for his contributions to primary education.

The initiative aims to bolster rural education by enhancing infrastructure, appointing teachers, and upgrading learning resources, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020). The program introduces digital classrooms, STEM education, and sports facilities, with a key focus on foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN).

Majhi emphasized that these model schools, set for all state gram panchayats, would bridge the rural-urban education divide, enrolling at least 100 students each. The government has allocated Rs 12,000 crore in the first phase to develop 2,200 primary schools, providing a world-class educational environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal's Housing Revolution: Transparency, Trust, and Technology

Himachal's Housing Revolution: Transparency, Trust, and Technology

 India
2
Congress Revamps Legal Cell to Fortify Legal Battles Nationwide

Congress Revamps Legal Cell to Fortify Legal Battles Nationwide

 India
3
Sky-High Safety: AAIB Shakes Up Aviation Standards After IndiGo Airprox Incident

Sky-High Safety: AAIB Shakes Up Aviation Standards After IndiGo Airprox Inci...

 India
4
Former Mayors Vie for Power in Mumbai's Civic Battle

Former Mayors Vie for Power in Mumbai's Civic Battle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026