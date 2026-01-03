NEP 2020: Shifting from Macaulay's Legacy to Modern Education
The Indian government promotes the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as a means to overcome the 'Macaulay mentality'. This policy aims to reform school, higher, and technical education, focusing on mother tongue instruction, competency, and skill-based learning, encouraging youth towards entrepreneurship and innovation.
- India
In a bold move to overhaul India's educational framework, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is positioned as the key to breaking free from the 'Macaulay mentality', according to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The NEP, introduced on July 29, 2020, aims for transformative changes in both school and higher education by emphasizing learning in the mother tongue and focusing on skill and competency-based education.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the sixth Ramnath Goenka Lecture, called for a national pledge to dismantle the remnants of colonial mindset, reinforcing the need for youth to evolve from job seekers to job creators.
