KGMCTA announces indefinite strike from Jan 13

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-01-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 17:13 IST
The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA) on Thursday announced an indefinite strike against the state government for not addressing its demands, including pay revision and creation of new posts, office-bearers said.

In a statement, the association said it would launch an indefinite boycott of teaching activities from January 13.

In the following week, KGMCTA will boycott all non-emergency medical services at government medical colleges across the state.

However, emergency services, including casualty, labour rooms, surgeries, postmortems and intensive care units (ICUs), will continue to function, it said.

The association also announced that a protest dharna will be organised in front of the Secretariat here on January 19.

KGMCTA said it has been repeatedly raising issues related to irregularities in pay revision, non-payment of DA arrears, shortage of staff, transfer of faculty members and lack of basic facilities.

Last year, the association had organised multiple outpatient department (OP) boycotts, following which Health Minister Veena George held a meeting with representatives of the association and assured them that their issues would be resolved.

However, the association alleged that no concrete measures have been taken even after nearly two months since the meeting, forcing it to escalate protest activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

