Opposition Boycotts Traditional Tea Party Amid Political Tensions

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav announced the Opposition's decision to boycott the CM's customary tea party on the eve of Maharashtra's Budget Session, criticizing the ruling party's arrogance and lack of respect. He also condemned a trade deal affecting local farmers and fisherfolk and cited an ambiguous government stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-02-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 14:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav declared that the Opposition would boycott the customary tea party hosted by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. This event, traditionally held on the eve of the Maharashtra legislature's Budget Session, is being shunned due to allegations of arrogance by the ruling party.

Jadhav criticized the government's attitude, stating it lacks respect, decency, and regard for the Constitution, thus prompting the boycott. He further criticized the trade agreement between India and the United States, suggesting it would adversely impact cotton growers and fisherfolk in Maharashtra, with the government showing no signs of regret.

Additionally, Jadhav cited dissatisfaction with the Maharashtra government's ambiguous response to Ajit Pawar's death in a plane accident as another reason for declining the invitation. The boycott highlights mounting tensions between the opposition and the ruling party on critical issues affecting the state.

Latest News

