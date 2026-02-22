Opposition Boycotts Chief Minister's Tea Party Amidst Government Criticism

In a significant political development, senior Shiv Sena leader Bhaskar Jadhav declared the Opposition's plan to boycott a customary tea party hosted by Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The decision marks a widening gap between the ruling party and the Opposition, as Jadhav cited arrogance and disrespect as key reasons for this move.

Further criticisms emerged from the Opposition, highlighting concerns over a trade agreement between India and the United States, believed to negatively impact cotton growers and the fisherfolk of Maharashtra. Additionally, Jadhav voiced opposition to the handling of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme and alleged that the ruling party engaged in vote-buying tactics before the upcoming assembly elections.

The Opposition raised other serious allegations, including the leasing of forest land to the Adani Group and the controversial raid on Minister Narhari Zirwal's office. They also demanded increased stipends for the state's welfare schemes, questioning the allocation of resources amid economic deals made at international forums like Davos.

(With inputs from agencies.)