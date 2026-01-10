Celebrating Legacy and Innovation: REVA University's Founder's Day

REVA University celebrated its annual Founder's Day on January 6, 2026, marked by honoring prominent personalities and introducing an AI innovation. The ceremony held at the campus commemorated the birthday of Chancellor Dr. P. Shyama Raju. REVA Lifetime Achievement Awards were given to Air Chief Marshal Fali H. Major, diplomat Nirupama Menon Rao, and actress Jayasudha.

In his address, Chancellor Raju reflected on his journey from a small village to leading the institution, emphasizing the university's tradition of recognizing societal contributions. Honorees shared principles of their success; Major highlighted professionalism and integrity, while Rao spoke about the nuanced leadership required today, particularly for women.

The university unveiled RIA, an AI-powered humanoid, a testament to its commitment to innovation, developed in-house, set to enhance campus experience. The launch symbolized a significant stride in REVA's academic endeavors, witnessed by industry leaders and the university's leadership, faculty, and students.