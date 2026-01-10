Left Menu

Celebrating Legacy and Innovation: REVA University's Founder's Day

REVA University commemorated Founder's Day with honors for distinguished achievers and the unveiling of RIA, an AI assistant. Chancellor Dr. P. Shyama Raju reflected on the event's significance, while honorees like Air Chief Marshal Fali H. Major and Nirupama Menon Rao shared insights on leadership, discipline, and pursuing excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 10-01-2026 11:27 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 11:27 IST
Celebrating Legacy and Innovation: REVA University's Founder's Day
  • Country:
  • India

REVA University celebrated its annual Founder's Day on January 6, 2026, marked by honoring prominent personalities and introducing an AI innovation. The ceremony held at the campus commemorated the birthday of Chancellor Dr. P. Shyama Raju. REVA Lifetime Achievement Awards were given to Air Chief Marshal Fali H. Major, diplomat Nirupama Menon Rao, and actress Jayasudha.

In his address, Chancellor Raju reflected on his journey from a small village to leading the institution, emphasizing the university's tradition of recognizing societal contributions. Honorees shared principles of their success; Major highlighted professionalism and integrity, while Rao spoke about the nuanced leadership required today, particularly for women.

The university unveiled RIA, an AI-powered humanoid, a testament to its commitment to innovation, developed in-house, set to enhance campus experience. The launch symbolized a significant stride in REVA's academic endeavors, witnessed by industry leaders and the university's leadership, faculty, and students.

TRENDING

1
Sailing to Success: AMET University's 15th Convocation Celebrates Maritime Excellence

Sailing to Success: AMET University's 15th Convocation Celebrates Maritime E...

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes on Hoshiarpur Road: Fog Blamed for Fatal Collision

Tragedy Strikes on Hoshiarpur Road: Fog Blamed for Fatal Collision

 India
3
Majhi Mumbai Triumphs in ISPL Season Opener Amidst Star-Studded Ceremony

Majhi Mumbai Triumphs in ISPL Season Opener Amidst Star-Studded Ceremony

 India
4
Spurs Under Fire: Fans Demand Ambition and Transparency

Spurs Under Fire: Fans Demand Ambition and Transparency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026