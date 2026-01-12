Columbia University Explores AI Collaborations in India

Senior academicians from Columbia University visited India to meet with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, discussing potential collaborations with Indian institutions.

The discussions revolved around advancements in AI, semiconductors, and large language models, aiming to foster mutually beneficial academic partnerships.

Minister Pradhan highlighted the initiative to create a Columbia-India AI Center, indicating that such collaborations with a top-ranking global institution could significantly enhance India's progress in AI, robotics, and engineering.

(With inputs from agencies.)