Gauteng Launches Online System to Help Matric Class of 2025 Access Results

As anticipation builds ahead of the release of the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results, the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) has introduced a dedicated online results platform to make it easier for matriculants to access their results quickly, securely and privately.

With results set to become available to candidates on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, the Gauteng Matric Results Online System is aimed at reducing anxiety on results day while ensuring learners can view their outcomes in a safe and supportive environment.

Digital access designed with learners in mind

According to the provincial government, the online system was developed in recognition of the emotional significance of matric results day, which can be both exciting and stressful for learners.

“Recognising that results day can be both exciting and stressful for learners, the system has been designed with accessibility and ease of use in mind. Matriculants can check their results instantly on their smartphones, tablets, or other digital devices, allowing them to access their results in a private and supportive environment, at a time and place that suits them,” the GPG said.

By providing a reliable digital platform, the provincial government aims to support learners as they reach a major academic milestone and begin planning their next steps in higher education, skills training or employment.

Secure and private access to results

Gauteng MEC for the Department of e-Government, Bonginkosi Dhlamini, said the online system empowers learners by ensuring that their academic information is securely available directly to them, without unnecessary barriers or public pressure.

“This digital platform ensures that matriculants can access their results easily and securely, while maintaining the privacy they deserve as they reflect on their achievements and prepare to take their next steps after completing school,” said MEC Dhlamini.

The system has been designed to protect learners’ personal information while providing fast and convenient access to results.

How to access your 2025 matric results

Matriculants in Gauteng can access their results by visiting:

https://results.gauteng.gov.za/

Learners simply need to enter their examination number and click “search” to view their results.

National release of matric results

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has confirmed that the official release of the 2025 matric results will take place on Monday evening, 12 January 2026. Candidates will then be able to access their individual results from Tuesday, 13 January 2026.

In addition to online platforms, the DBE has also announced that the results of the 2025 NSC examinations will be published in accredited newspapers on Tuesday.

Supporting learners beyond results day

The Gauteng Provincial Government has emphasised that access to results is only the first step in supporting young people as they transition beyond school. The province has encouraged learners to seek guidance from teachers, parents, higher education institutions and career advisory services as they make decisions about their futures.

As thousands of learners prepare to receive their results, the introduction of the Gauteng Matric Results Online System represents a continued push towards digital inclusion, learner support and secure access to essential public services.