VP Radhakrishnan releases Hindi edition of 'Palanivelu GUTS'

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Monday released the Hindi edition of 'Palanivelu GUTS', the autobiography of eminent surgeon C Palanivelu, describing it as an inspiring testament to courage, perseverance, and ethical innovation in the field of medicine.

The vice president said that Palanivelu was among the first to recognise the potential of laparoscopic surgery in the early 1990s, even when the technique was met with scepticism.

He said that Palanivelu introduced laparoscopic surgery in Coimbatore in 1991, establishing the first such centre in southern India.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-President highlighted Dr. Palanivelu's pioneering contributions to laparoscopic and robotic surgery, noting that his work has transformed surgical practices in India and earned global recognition.

He observed that at a time when minimally invasive surgery was still in its infancy in the country, Dr. Palanivelu displayed exceptional vision and courage by embracing innovation in patient care.

Referring to the title of the book, 'Palanivelu GUTS', the vice president said the autobiography was not merely the story of a successful surgeon, but the journey of a young man from humble beginnings who overcame resistance and setbacks through discipline, hard work and ethical conviction.

He added that a good society cannot be built unless the sincere efforts and exemplary contributions of individuals are recognised and appreciated.

Radhakrishnan said that the release of the Hindi edition was especially significant, as it will enable a wider section of society to access and draw motivation from this remarkable life journey.

The event was attended by the Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh; Chairman, National Medical Commission Abhijat Sheth; Chairman, Board of Governors, Inter-University Centre for Teacher Education J S Rajput; and senior representatives of the GEM Hospital Group, among others.

