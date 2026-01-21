Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Karnataka's 'KPS Magnet' Education Scheme

The Karnataka government's 'KPS Magnet' scheme aims to consolidate rural schools into larger Karnataka Public Schools, sparking outcry from left-wing student groups. Critics argue the move threatens public education by closing village schools and pushing transport costs onto families, potentially leading to privatisation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:37 IST
  • India

Karnataka's new 'KPS Magnet' scheme is facing significant backlash from left-wing student groups who claim it undermines public education. The initiative seeks to consolidate rural schools into larger Karnataka Public Schools, a move criticized for threatening the accessibility and quality of education for poor children.

During a press conference, student organization representatives highlighted an alleged government order proposing the closure of over 40,000 schools, merging them into roughly 6,000 KPS Magnet schools. Critics argue this consolidation forces parents to shoulder transportation costs and hints at privatisation through potential corporate funding.

Although the government plans to upgrade 500 schools with state and Asian Development Bank funds, student groups contend this focus is misplaced amid issues like teacher shortages and inadequate infrastructure. They call for the scheme's withdrawal, citing concerns over compulsory vocational training reducing students to cheap labor and the creation of 'human machines.'

