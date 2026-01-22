Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's MBBS Admissions Conundrum: Faith, Policy, and Student Futures

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) cannot conduct new counselling for MBBS admissions. The issue arose when the National Medical Commission withdrew SMVDIME's permission, impacting 50 MBBS students. Political factions are demanding reservations for specific groups, complicating efforts to relocate affected students.

Jammu and Kashmir's MBBS Admissions Conundrum: Faith, Policy, and Student Futures
  Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) has stated it cannot organize fresh counselling for MBBS admissions. The move follows the National Medical Commission's revocation of permission for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence, jeopardizing the future of 50 students.

Amid the turmoil, right-wing group Sangharsh Samiti, backed by the BJP, demands that seats are reserved for students of a specific faith, complicating the scenario further. Current efforts are focused on reallocating these students across other medical institutions in Jammu and Kashmir through government intervention.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah assured the displaced students will not suffer academically, promising their accommodation in nearby colleges via supernumerary seats. The situation underscores the intersection of politics and educational policy, with the government legally committed to ensuring these students' academic continuation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

