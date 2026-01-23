Global Skills Revolution: WEF's Plan to Empower 850 Million with New Opportunities

On Friday, the World Economic Forum unveiled a significant initiative to globally invest in skill development, aiming to impact over 850 million people. This major announcement also includes new skills and education accelerators in India and Jordan, bringing the total to 45 national accelerators worldwide. Collectively, these networks have supported 14.8 million people.

The accelerators unify government, business, and civil society, translating global insights into targeted country actions focused on employment, skill development, and inclusive growth. India's Accelerator addresses equitable skilling barriers, while Jordan's focuses on leveraging emerging technology to enhance education quality.

The Reskilling Revolution initiative aims to equip 1 billion people with improved access to skills and economic opportunities. New corporate commitments emphasize AI and digital skills, while universities and employers collaborate on innovative models integrating paid work experience and skills development.

(With inputs from agencies.)