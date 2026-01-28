Harvard Beckons: Telangana CM Seeks Global Collaboration

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, currently pursuing a leadership programme at Harvard University, is laying the groundwork for notable educational advancements. During his visit, Reddy sought a collaboration with Harvard's Kennedy School, meeting influential figures such as Prof Dustin Tingley and Dean Jeremy Weinstein, who expressed support for the initiative.

In a strategic move to boost educational quality and modern skills training in Telangana, Reddy presented his state's 'Telangana Rising 2047 vision' document. The discussions centered on frameworks to improve large-scale education and the impact of human resources on economic growth, indicating a forward-thinking approach.

Reddy, participating in the 'Leadership in the 21st Century' program at Harvard, embodies a pioneering spirit as the first sitting Indian chief minister to receive such a course certification. His enrollment underscores India's increasing engagement with global educational institutions to elevate governance standards back home.

